TOPEKA (KSNT) – Community leaders are moving into the next phase of addressing the city’s homeless population.

On Tuesday, the ‘Homeless Initiative,’ partially led by design chair Brianna Sylver, held an ideation session to brainstorm solutions to Topeka’s homeless problem.

“The goal is to come up with seven to 10 different solutions,” Sylver said. “Typically, those will range in terms of short-term versus long-term solutions.”

The City of Topeka brought Sylver in to help manage the entire process. The best way, in Sylver’s opinion to approach this, is by involving as many people as possible.

Topeka residents and community leaders spent for several hours offering input and sharing ideas. Members from organizations like the Topeka Rescue Mission (TRM) , Topeka City Council and the Boys’ and Girls’ club were in attendance.

Attendees brainstormed in small groups by writing their ideas out on tables covered in butcher paper.

“I saw a tremendous amount of passion, hope, excitement,” Brian Cole, the director of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections said. “I saw a lot of energy of wanting to solve this problem to serve those that need these valuable resources.”

Then, representatives from each small shared those ideas with the whole, and everyone eventually voted on the best ones.

“Kudos to the city for bringing folks together from all walks of life to come and talk about solutions and to really again, helping human beings,” Derik Flerlage, Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) director of family health said.

Sylver’s team will test out some of the brainstormed solutions in the near future. She also said there will be more chances for Topekans to share their voices throughout this process.

Being able to offer input is something Topeka native Jordan Krentz takes to heart. She tells 27 News meetings like the one Tuesday cultivate a sense of community.

“It doesn’t matter if I know them or not,” Krentz said. “I just think it’s a simple matter of that we care about each other, and that’s what the community is about.”

Conversations will continue throughout the week. Some city officials, according to Sylver, will weigh in on Wednesday. On Thursday, she said homeless individuals at local warming shelters will be asked for their thoughts as well. To offer any additional ideas, you can email homelessinitiative@topeka.org.

