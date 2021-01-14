‘We eliminated a lot, or suspended them,’ Manhattan officials talk boosting revenue during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – City leaders in Manhattan are working to create more revenue for the city after a challenging year with the pandemic.

City Manager Ron Fehr said his office was concerned with numbers like sales tax revenue over the past year, but thanks to a number of different factors, they’re feeling hopeful about the city’s bottom line.

Fehr said the city received a little more than $2 million in CARES act money to help with covid related expenses, along with money from other government agencies who provided relief money to keep departments going as well.

Fehr said the City of Topeka also got rid of some programs to save money during the pandemic.

“We eliminated a lot of the parks and rec programs, or suspended them,” Fehr said. “Didn’t open the pools, so a lot of those programs that are heavily subsidized… we had savings from.”

He said the sales tax for Manhattan was almost 3% less than last year, which also helped with savings, along with a boost in online sales.

Fehr said online shopping added $400,000 to the city’s total revenue.