‘We just wanted to be close’: Grandparents welcome 4th grandchild from hospital parking lot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A family welcomed their newborn grandson to the world from the Stormont Vail parking lot on Thursday.

Becky and Brad Gilmore sat on the top level of the Stormont Vail parking garage to wait for their fourth grandson to be born. This is the first child for their daughter and son-in-law, Maggie and Breven Graham.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, expecting moms are only allowed to have one other person in the room. But, that didn’t stop Becky and Brad from being there one way or another. The two waited for hours watching through binoculars, saying the wait was worth it.

Maggie Graham and son, Jackson Graham

“Because it’s our daughter,” Gilmore said. “We just wanted to be close. So since we couldn’t go inside, we thought we’ll be close but just not right there. But we’ll be as close as we can. You always remember the birth of a child. But this will be something different to remember. It’s been good.”

Breven and Maggie welcomed Jackson Douglas Graham Thursday afternoon, weighing eight pounds and one ounce. Jackson is 22 inches long.