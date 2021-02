TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Public Schools has postponed all sports for Tuesday due to the inclement weather, according to a spokeswoman.

Sports will resume on Wednesday, according to Topeka Public Schools. The postponement comes after the school district also canceled all remote classes for Tuesday and Wednesday, due to rolling blackouts from Evergy. The electric company is handling issues with the regional power grid, as the cold weather is hampering electricity generation.