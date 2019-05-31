Weather experts urge drivers to have emergency plan in severe weather

After facing rounds of severe weather, weather experts are encouraging people to make sure they have a plan in place if they encounter a tornado while on the road.

This comes after 12 people on board of a storm chasing tour in Douglas County with Silver Lining Tours were hurt Tuesday as the tornado they were chasing caused their two vans to overturn.

The owners posted on Facebook saying after seeing the wall cloud form, they decided to turn around and chase in a different direction which is where they encountered the tornado.

Scott Blair with the National Weather Service said it’s important for anyone who finds themselves in that position to be aware of where the storm is moving and where the nearest and best form of shelter is.

“If you can’t find a safe shelter, drive away from that tornado if it’s safe for you to turn around at a location,” said Blair. “Don’t wait for that tornado to come and hit you. Turn around and try to get away from that situation.”

Blair said a common misconception drivers have is that they should get out and lie in a ditch if a tornado is approaching, but that should only be used as a last resort.

The company went on to say in another Facebook post that they never intentionally put themselves or their guests in harm’s way and that they take safety very seriously.

