TOPEKA (KSNT) -The National Weather Service (NWS) station in Topeka is reporting a localized outage for a weather radio service.

The Topeka NWS station reported on social media on Monday, Jan. 15 that the Topeka National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is experiencing an outage. Technicians are working to fix the issue but have not said when the service could be restored.

The area impacted by the weather radio outage includes parts of Shawnee, Wabaunsee, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Riley, Morris, Geary, Osage, Lyon, Atchison, Jefferson, Douglas, and Franklin Counties along with other nearby areas. The full outage map can be seen below:

(Photo Courtesy/NWS)

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Follow Matthew Self on X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/MatthewLeoSelf