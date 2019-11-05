Webpage created for Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal

If you’re still pumped up about the Chiefs beating the Vikings on Sunday, there’s now a webpage to help you relive the game-winning field goal from kicker Harrison Butker.

Butker drilled a 44-yarder as time expired to give the Kansas City Chiefs a thrilling 26-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The website (harrisonbuttkicker.com) claims it “has fire content” with a link for fans to re-watch the game-winning field goal. It also has a detailed description of Butker, saying he’s good at kicking footballs (and butts), has a powerful right foot and eyesight for “dayz,” to name a few.

This is very real btw pic.twitter.com/P6Vo9rFpvd — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 5, 2019

The Chiefs let fans know on Twitter that the page was “very real.”

The team will travel to Tennesee to take on the Titans at noon on Sunday, Nov. 10.