Webpage created for Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal

If you’re still pumped up about the Chiefs beating the Vikings on Sunday, there’s now a webpage to help you relive the game-winning field goal from kicker Harrison Butker.
Butker drilled a 44-yarder as time expired to give the Kansas City Chiefs a thrilling 26-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
The website (harrisonbuttkicker.com) claims it “has fire content” with a link for fans to re-watch the game-winning field goal. It also has a detailed description of Butker, saying he’s good at kicking footballs (and butts), has a powerful right foot and eyesight for “dayz,” to name a few.
The Chiefs let fans know on Twitter that the page was “very real.”
The team will travel to Tennesee to take on the Titans at noon on Sunday, Nov. 10.