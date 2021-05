TOPEKA (KSNT) – An early morning shooting in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood was determined to be an accidental self-inflicted incident.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 600 block of NE Grattan Street

They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. He was transported to a local hospital by AMR with non-life-threatening injuries. No other people are believed to have been involved in this incident.