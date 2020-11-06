Weekend Outlook: What’s happening around northeast Kansas the first weekend of November

Below is a list of events happening around the northeast Kansas area that you can take part in virtually or in-person (socially distant, of course).

FRIDAY, Nov. 6

  • NOTO Art Walk
    • The first Friday of every month the NOTO Arts District offers a self-guided tour of galleries, museums, restaurants, bars, and other locally-owned Topeka businesses.
    • The NOTO Arts District is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, Nov. 7

  • “I Pressed On” event
    • The Topeka Performing Arts Center is putting on an event called “I Pressed On” advocating for mental health.
    • The theatrical experience is at 2 p.m. Friday and admission is $25.
  • OSU vs KSU
    • The K-State Wildcats will face Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
    • You can watch the game on FOX
  • KU vs OU
    • The Kansas Jayhawks will face the Oklahoma Sooners at 2:30 p.m.
    • You can watch the game on ESPN.
  • Capper Foundation’s 100th Anniversary virtual gala
    • Topeka’s Capper Foundation’s 100th Anniversary virtual gala will start at 5 p.m.
    • You can watch the event on Facebook or Youtube.
    • To learn more about the event click here.

SUNDAY, Nov. 8

  • Chiefs at Arrowhead
    • Kansas City Chiefs will face the Caroline Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium at 12 p.m.
  • Project Topeka food drive at Bonkers.
    • Be a super hero in November! From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. join the Topeka food drive at Bonkers.
    • Tickets are $13 and bringing in three canned food items you receive a 30-minute play card.

Bonkers Super Hero November Mini Poster 101320.Jpg (1) 1604577296 by Macy Berning on Scribd

