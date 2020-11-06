Weekend Outlook: What’s happening around northeast Kansas the first weekend of November

Below is a list of events happening around the northeast Kansas area that you can take part in virtually or in-person (socially distant, of course).
FRIDAY, Nov. 6
- NOTO Art Walk
- The first Friday of every month the NOTO Arts District offers a self-guided tour of galleries, museums, restaurants, bars, and other locally-owned Topeka businesses.
- The NOTO Arts District is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, Nov. 7
- “I Pressed On” event
- The Topeka Performing Arts Center is putting on an event called “I Pressed On” advocating for mental health.
- The theatrical experience is at 2 p.m. Friday and admission is $25.
- OSU vs KSU
- The K-State Wildcats will face Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
- You can watch the game on FOX
- KU vs OU
- The Kansas Jayhawks will face the Oklahoma Sooners at 2:30 p.m.
- You can watch the game on ESPN.
- Capper Foundation’s 100th Anniversary virtual gala
- Topeka’s Capper Foundation’s 100th Anniversary virtual gala will start at 5 p.m.
- You can watch the event on Facebook or Youtube.
- To learn more about the event click here.
SUNDAY, Nov. 8
- Chiefs at Arrowhead
- Kansas City Chiefs will face the Caroline Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium at 12 p.m.
- Project Topeka food drive at Bonkers.
- Be a super hero in November! From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. join the Topeka food drive at Bonkers.
- Tickets are $13 and bringing in three canned food items you receive a 30-minute play card.