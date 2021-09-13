Weekend shooting investigation has Topeka police looking for this man

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An investigation into a weekend shooting has Topeka police naming Nicholas D. Price, 35, as a person of interest on Monday.

Officers went around 7:15 p.m. Sunday to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of Northeast Jefferson Street. TPD said they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries, who went to a local hospital for treatment. TPD said the shooter and the victim knew each other.

Anyone who sees Price should call 911 immediately and avoid trying to confront him. TPD also asked anyone with information about the case to call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007, or leave an anonymous tip at this link.