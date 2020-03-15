Wellsville police officer killed in Douglas County crash

Breaking News
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Wellsville police officer was killed in a traffic accident in Douglas County, according to the department.

The Wellsville Police Department said Officer Bryon Virtue was killed in an accident on Saturday morning. No further details about the crash were provided.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Offices expressed their condolences, saying that Officer Virtue had worked there as a deputy before going to the Wellsville Police Department.

Services for Officer Virtue have not yet been announced.

