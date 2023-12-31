TOPEKA (KSNT) – Cowboys and cowgirls in the Capital City rang in the new year with one last rodeo.

Sunday, the Stormont Vail Event Center hosted New Year’s Eve Xtreme Bulls. Forty bull riders from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) went head-to-head against some of the toughest bulls in the world.

Event organizers say this group of riders is sending 2023 out with a bang.

“Like I said, we’ve got a great lineup of riders and a great lineup of bulls and when that happens, you’re going to see some great rides and you’re going to see some great wrecks,” Chad Berger, owner of Chad Berger Bucking Bulls said. “There’s no better New Year’s Eve party to come to.”

“It’s the best place to be on New Year’s Eve,” Bob Edmonds, Xtreme Bulls rodeo announcer said. “We’re going to go out of 2023 eight seconds at a time and welcome in 2024. It’s a very special way to ring in the new year.”

The winner of Sunday’s event is taking a prize of $10,000 into the new year.