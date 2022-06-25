TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 62 Pride Fest in north Topeka held celebrations on Saturday.

The NOTO Pride Fest, hosted by Studio 62, began at 12 p.m. in the NOTO Arts District and will continue the festivities through tonight.

The event had a parade, food trucks, games, vendors, races, a dance party, a DJ, and more.

The owner of Studio 62, Cies Smith, is excited for Topeka to have a space that is welcoming to everyone.

“We’re here for community, that’s what we’re here for. And we’ve even had people say ‘oh you should go to Kansas City; you should move to a bigger city and put this there,’ and I was like no, I think we’re needed here, so that’s what we’re here for,” Smith said.

The pride walk will start at 6 p.m., followed by a drag show at 9 p.m. inside of the Studio 62 Art Bar. The drag show is for ages 18 and up and requires a $5 cover charge.