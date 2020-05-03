‘We’re not sure what to expect now’: Topeka groomer prepares to open with fewer employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– A Topeka dog grooming business is ready to open its doors, but the owner, Amanda Biester, is worried about getting back to normal and taking care of pets without the extra hands.

The Dirty Dog Grooming Services has seen a shift in business during the coronavirus pandemic. With people staying home and not much travel going on, The Dirty Dog hasn’t been as busy as normal with grooming appointments, doggie daycare and more.

“Then up until the point that Governor Kelly decided that we were going to do the stay at home order, we were really pushing our grooming services,” Biester said. “But that got shut down as well.”

They didn’t completely shut down the store. Biester decided to do some curbside dog pickups for customers. Closing down the lobby to decrease the number of people inside. But, they did have to layoff a few employees.

“It’s been a financial struggle,” Biester said. “No employer ever sets out to open a business and then have to layoff their entire team to keep the doors open.”

Since Governor Kelly has decided to reopen Kansas in phases, that means The Dirty Dog can eventually get back to business. But with fewer hands, Biester doesn’t know what the normal will look like.

“We’re not sure what to expect now that we’re going to be able to open again on Monday for grooming services,” Biester said. “We’ve not had many staff rotating in and out. It’s been me and one other person the whole time. So bringing on additional staff, we don’t know how many to do and how quickly.”

Biester said they will continue to do curbside pick up. She is planning to bring in one or two more people to help, but she’s also taking things slowly during this time.

