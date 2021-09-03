West Nile virus found in local horse, Kansas researchers say

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Animal health officials have confirmed a case of West Nile virus Friday in a local horse.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Animal Health said the case was detected in a horse in Shawnee County. The Animal Health Commissioner said the horse wasn’t vaccinated against the virus.

“We strongly encourage all horse owners to consult with your local veterinarian and make a vaccination plan for your horses.”

Transmitted through mosquitoes, the KDADAH said West Nile virus can infect horses, humans, birds and other species, but isn’t directly contagious from one horse to another, or from a horse to a human. Symptoms can include depression, loss of appetite, fever, loss of coordination and hypersensitivity to touch or sound. The virus can also kill horses.

KDADAH encouraged locals to check for stagnant water and to use mosquito repellent to reduce mosquito breeding areas and prevent West Nile infections.