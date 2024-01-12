TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s West Ridge Mall is getting another tenant specializing in body art and piercings.

KSNT 27 News spoke with Brittany Schell, who runs Absolute Tattoo alongside her husband Jacob, about the businesses’ plans to expand in Topeka. The tattoo shop has been a part of the Capital City since 2009, offering locals specials on piercings and tattoos for more than a decade.

Brittany manages the piercings side of the business while other specialists handle things ranging from cover-ups to portraits on the tattoo side. The team consists of four artists and one piercer.

“We pretty much do it all,” Brittany said.

Brittany said Absolute Tattoo has resided in the downtown area at 1212 S. Kansas Avenue since they originally set up shop there. Moving to a new location has remained a challenge for businesses like Absolute Tattoo, but this changed with the recent shift in ownership at West Ridge Mall.

“Jacob always dreamed of being in a mall-like setting but its never really been attainable for a small business,” Brittany said.

Advisors Excel purchased West Ridge Mall in September last year and has since pushed to revitalize it by adding in new businesses and pop-ups. KSNT 27 News recently spoke with one of these new tenants, Luxe Wellness Studio, in December last year.

After reaching out to the mall’s new owners, Brittany said it was a relatively easy process to get signed on to one of the mall’s vacant spaces. Now, its become a matter of just moving all of their equipment in as the area used to be a hair salon, making the move there easier.

“All the things seemed to align,” Brittany said.

Currently, they plan to open their doors to the public on Feb. 1. Brittany emphasized that this date isn’t set in stone though, and could change depending on unforeseen challenges. This first day will be marked by a ribbon cutting ceremony and offers for walk-ins.

Absolute Tattoo’s future mall location will initially be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. but will adapt to mall hours over time. The plan is to have it open seven days a week and follow the mall’s open hours.

Brittany said she is feeling the excitement as the projected opening date nears. She said the tattoo shop has been turned down in the past from other places and is thankful West Ridge Mall has been so open throughout this process.

“It is a great mix of emotions,” Brittany said. “It’s exciting being able to have this opportunity. Very exciting, very nervous and very nerve-wracking.”

The mall location will be available for both appointments and walk-ins. You can learn more Absolute Tattoo by checking out its social media or calling it at 785-783-8995.

