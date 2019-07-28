West Ridge Mall holds Back to School Bash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– It’s the words your kids don’t want to hear, but it’s almost time for school to start.

On Saturday, the West Ridge mall helped families and kids prepare for the upcoming school year with a Back to School Bash.

There were booths for school supply drives, library cards, lunch packing and more.

The goal was for families to have fun too.

“I think this is a good idea to come out with your kids and spend quality time with your kids,” said Marketing Coordinator Heather Williams. “We have selfie stations where they can come pick out professions. It’s a good way to get parents engaged, sign them up for library cards, get back to school lunch ideas and also check out our new Book Nook that just opened today.”

While the event was only Saturday, West Ridge Mall invites families to come by and do school shopping anytime.