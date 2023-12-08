TOPEKA (KSNT) – The West Ridge Mall’s newest tenant is getting ready to open its doors to native Topekans, bringing with it care options for fighting stress and self-care.

KSNT 27 News spoke with the brains behind Luxe Wellness Studio, which made things official with the mall on Friday, Dec. 2, according to a press release. The studio is the product of Ryan Tomlins, founder and medical director of Summit Health, and local entrepreneur Tracy Jepson.

Tracy Jepson and Ryan Tomlins are proud to announce the establishment of Luxe Wellness Studio at the West Ridge Mall.

The pair plan to help people find solutions to mental and physical wellness challenges they may be facing in their day-to-day lives. Things like burnout, weight management, insomnia and other self-care issues people may be facing will be addressed through services provided by the partnership of Luxe Wellness Studio and Summit Health.

Tomlins said he’s been practicing medicine for more than a decade and is now trying to “chase a dream” by opening up the new studio. He hopes the business will help fill gaps in health services in the community.

“My dream was patient care and being able to offer patients a proactive approach to their healthcare, not necessarily waiting for something to happen or experiencing symptoms, but trying to stay on top of them,” Tomlins said. “When she came with the additive of, ‘hey, I want to do a recovery studio,’ something that wouldn’t be available otherwise, it was a pretty easy decision from that point.”

Jepson said she owns some other businesses you might have heard of in town such as the scuba diving shop Flying Fish Divers, KANTEX Financial and Lifepreneur Lounge. She said the studio will give locals a chance to not only get excellent service from a great team, but also find multiple services offered under one roof.

“This is so unique,” Jepson said. “Like Ryan said, there’s places you can do each of these in Topeka but you have to travel to different providers in order to do all of them and having them in one space, and a space in the mall nonetheless, in an environment where this is going to become a thriving community again in and of itself, to me, is exciting.”

Jepson said work is already underway on designing and clearing out their space within the mall. She expects the opening date to be March 1, 2024.

“I think we want people to know there’s options out there,” Tomlins said.

To find Luxe Wellness Studio, go to the West Ridge Mall at 1801 SW Wanamaker Road. You’ll find it across from Victoria’s Secret and next door to Francesca’s on the north side of the mall. To learn more about the studio, check out its website or its Facebook.

West Ridge Mall was recently purchased by Advisors Excel. A slew of new stores are moving in to the mall under the new owners in an effort to revitalize the location.

