West Topeka house fire leaves no injured, thousands of dollars in damages

by: Andrew Lind

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Fire Department responded to a call around 7 p.m. Saturday evening after a report of a structure fire in west Topeka.

Crews arrived at 2712 SW !0th Ave., finding a two-story house engulfed in smoke. No one was at home at the time of the firefighters arrival. The fire was quickly controlled and extinguished.

After an initial investigation, the cause of the fire was deemed accidental and left approximately $62,000 in damages.

No working smoke detectors were found in the home.

