TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road work continues on Gage Boulevard with complete road closures expected next week.

A City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker tells 27 News starting Monday, Aug. 21 at 8 a.m., all lanes on 12th Street at Gage Boulevard will be fully closed to traffic for water main work. This is related to the water line replacement project on Gage Boulevard. Through traffic traveling north and south on Gage Boulevard will remain open.

The closure is expected to last one week, weather permitting. Spiker told 27 News the city expects this road project on Gage Boulevard to be completed by November 2023.