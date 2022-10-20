TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol Air Support Unit had an eagle’s eye view of a controlled burn that sent up a considerable cloud from the southern edge of the city.
According to KSNT 27 News Meteorologist Matt Miller, the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority was most likely taking advantage of a day with light wind to burn off the fields. Winds today are light from the west pushing the smoke away from Topeka.
Although Miller warns residents to be cautious burning as winds are expected to increase as we move closer to the weekend.