TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol Air Support Unit had an eagle’s eye view of a controlled burn that sent up a considerable cloud from the southern edge of the city.

According to KSNT 27 News Meteorologist Matt Miller, the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority was most likely taking advantage of a day with light wind to burn off the fields. Winds today are light from the west pushing the smoke away from Topeka.

(Courtesy Photo/KHP Air Support Unit)

Although Miller warns residents to be cautious burning as winds are expected to increase as we move closer to the weekend.