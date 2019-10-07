Westar Energy, KCP&L finalize merger with official name change

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Following the 2018 merger between KCP&L and Westar Energy, the companies are officially shedding their separate names and will now go by their new name, Evergy.

This new name is the name of the holding company that was established when the two companies merged in 2018.

The name was official back when the merger took place, but in the time since then, they have been slowly getting their customers accustomed to the new name through a series of marketing campaigns and branding changes.

The Westar building in Topeka recently saw the Westar Energy sign replaced with an Evergy one, marking the official start of the company’s name change.

Officials at Evergy are excited to move forward with the new name.

“This is an exciting time for our company,” Terry Bassham, president and chief executive officer, said. “Last year we merged KCP&L and Westar to form Evergy, and we are proud to start using our new name in the communities we serve. The merger has brought savings to customers through lower base rates and rebates. Together we are well-positioned to be a leading energy company providing our customers with energy from renewable sources and offering innovative programs to meet their needs.”

The company said the name represents their presence as a reliable, eduring source of energy for its customers.

The names of specific service areas have changed as well:

Former service area name New service area name Westar Energy Evergy Kansas Central KCP&L Kansas Evergy Kansas Metro KCP&L Missouri Evergy Missouri Metro KCP&L General Missouri Operations (GMO) Evergy Missouri West

While phone numbers for customers will stay the same, customers can find company information and access services through Evergy.com. Outage maps can also be found at outagemap.evergy.com.