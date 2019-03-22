Westar Energy warns about scammer checks circulating

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Scammer checks bearing Westar's logo are making the rounds, and Westar Energy is warning customers in Kansas to be on the lookout.

Westar Energy Spokeswoman Kaley Bohlen said the company has received reports of fraudulent checks in Pennsylvania and Ohio with a Westar Energy logo on them. The checks claim to be issued by Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company, and are made out to JP Morgan Chase Bank in New York.

Bohlen said no fraudulent checks have been reported in the state yet, but they wanted to get the word out so Kansas customers can stay ahead of the game.

She recommended anyone who receives a suspicious check that matches the description to please report it to Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company at 917-262-2386. Customers interested in learning more about spotting various scams can visit Westar's website.