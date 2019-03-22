Westar Energy warns about scammer checks circulating
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Scammer checks bearing Westar's logo are making the rounds, and Westar Energy is warning customers in Kansas to be on the lookout.
Westar Energy Spokeswoman Kaley Bohlen said the company has received reports of fraudulent checks in Pennsylvania and Ohio with a Westar Energy logo on them. The checks claim to be issued by Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company, and are made out to JP Morgan Chase Bank in New York.
Bohlen said no fraudulent checks have been reported in the state yet, but they wanted to get the word out so Kansas customers can stay ahead of the game.
She recommended anyone who receives a suspicious check that matches the description to please report it to Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company at 917-262-2386. Customers interested in learning more about spotting various scams can visit Westar's website.
Previous
Photo Gallery: Topeka Zoo Tiger Cubs...
Next
Topeka Zoo's baby tigers make debut...
Entertainment
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man uses nude mannequins to send message to ‘nosey'...
- Dairy Queen offering free ice cream today for 'Free...
- March Madness snack: Texas Roadhouse Potato Skins
- 'The Donut Boy' stops in to thank Shawnee County law...
- Liverpool Legends to perform Beatles tribute at TPAC
National
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Mother Russia: Florida sees a boom in ‘birth tourism'
- Garbage bags full of marijuana spill onto California...
- Tyson recalls chicken strips due to metal fears
- Get paid $1K for binge-watching all 20 Marvel movies
- Levi's CEO: Don't put your jeans in the freezer