TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that a pedestrian was struck by a black SUV in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Wanamaker Tuesday morning just after 5 a.m.

Police confirmed the adult male pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital and the driver of the vehicle was uninjured. The pedestrian is reported to have life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area.

As of 6:30 a.m., the traffic is being diverted. Topeka police officers have requested assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Kansas Department of Transportation, according to Lt. Connell with the TPD. An accident reconstruction team is on site.

KanDrive confirmed the crash is just north of SW Huntoon on I-470 in Topeka.