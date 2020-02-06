Crash on I-70 sends one car off the road, upside down

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A person is in the hospital after their car flipped upside down and off the road during a crash Wednesday evening

Officers on scene told KSNT News the crash happened just before 7 p.m. when a driver was trying to merge onto I-70 near the Carnahan Avenue exit and crashed into another car, causing one of the cars to go off the road and land upside down.

One person was taken to a local hospital but is expected to be OK.

A lane of westbound traffic was briefly shut down as crews investigated the crash. As of 7:45 p.m., all lanes are back open.