Westlake Ace helping Kansans in need beat the heat

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local hardware store chain is bringing people together to help the less fortunate beat the heat.

June 3 marks the start of Westlake Ace Hardware’s eighth annual Fan Drive. This year they partnered with the Salvation Army to help those in need keep cool with the upcoming summer weather.

The event will take place from June 3 through June 20. Westlake Ace customers will be asked to round up purchases to the nearest dollar to donate to the cause. Customers may also donate any additional money to help contribute.

The money raised will go towards buying fans to give to the Salvation Army to distribute to those in need. There are over 100 participating locations including all Westlake Ace stores located in Topeka.

According the Westlake Ace Hardware, the company has provided more that 38,700 fans to local Salvation Army posts. The company wants that number to grow throughout the rest of this month.