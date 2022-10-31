TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff advised citizens not to call 911 if they see smoke near the Phillip Billard Municipal Airport in Topeka.

A planned burn was canceled when the grass was too wet to catch fire, (KSNT Photo/Caleb Jeanneret)

The MTAA Fire Department had tentatively planned to burn the grassy areas near the airfield on Monday, Oct. 31.

The controlled burn was postponed when wet grass slowed any progress, according to the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority.

According to the MTAA Fire Department, the grass areas around the runways and taxiways can attract hazards like coyotes, bears, birds, and other animals which can be deadly for planes.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

Earlier this month, a controlled burn at Forbes Field caused some anxiety as a huge plume of smoke rose over the fields and moved steadily south and east.

The smoke from the grass fire even impacted Lawrence and the University of Kansas.

Drone video showed smoke from the fire has spread more than 30 miles before hanging over KU’s campuses.