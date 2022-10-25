LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas driver is in an Emporia hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash Monday on a wet Kansas turnpike.

The 36-year-old Wichita driver was going north in Lyon County when she spun left and hit the median before going off the road and through a fence, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reported the vehicle’s speed was too fast for the wet road conditions.

The driver’s 2016 Chevy Traverse had to be towed. The driver was taken to Newman Regional Medical Center in Emporia.