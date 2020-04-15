WeTopeka offers free delivery to families in need during the pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new community program in Topeka is offering free grocery delivery to families who need it during this time.

Community Action, Inc. is an organization that helps local low-income families.

Now they’re launching WeTopeka Essentials Delivery. It’s a free delivery service for families in need.

Starting on Wednesday they’ll bring essential items and groceries straight to people’s doors for no extra charge.

All you need to do to see if you qualify is give them a call at (785) 836-4500 or go to their website.

WeTopeka Essentials Delivery Program developer Connor England said the goal is to help as many people as possible.

“The more families and crowds we have in public places the more likely that they get sick and also the more likely our essential workers get sick as well. So by maintaining a one on one delivery system where we’re sending volunteers with protective equipment and just meeting with limited staff we give the community its best shot to stay healthy and safe,” England said.

The team is still working to find some more grocery partners and they’re also looking for volunteers. If you can help with that you’re encouraged to reach out to them here.