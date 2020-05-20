What a local pharmacist recommends before taking hydroxychloroquine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hydroxychloroquine is a controversial drug that President Trump and Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall say they’re taking, even though they don’t have the coronavirus.

It is commonly used to treat malaria, but the president and Congressman Marshall both said they’re taking that drug to help prevent the coronavirus.

Mike Conlin, pharmacist at Jayhawk Pharmacy in Topeka, said the drug has been around for years.

“It’s been used historically to treat malaria, prevention of malaria. It’s also used in autoimmune diseases such as lupus, or rheumatoid arthritis,” Conlin said.

But now, some people think it can help treat coronavirus.

Conlin says there isn’t any strong evidence that the drug prevents or treats COVID-19.

He even talked about a recent study done by the VA Medical System that is suggesting the opposite.

“The patients that had COVID, 27% of them died while taking hydroxychloroquine,” Conlin said. “Where only 11% that were not taking it, passed away.”

Conlin said the drug is readily available and anyone can ask their doctor to prescribe it to them, but urges people to do their research first.

We reached out to Congressman Marshall for comment after saying he and his family are taking hydroxychloroquine.

He said his family took the drug previously when they traveled internationally and wanted to take it again before he went into healthcare facilities with confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

“As a physician, I’m able to weigh the benefits and risks. And in this case, the benefits far outweigh the risks,” Marshall said. “I have experienced no adverse issues while on the drug but always stress to people that decisions on medication should be made with their doctor.”

Conlin said some risks can include vision change, heart failure, and depression.

He is encouraging people to be very cautious about taking the drug, because it’s not yet clear if it will work for treating the coronavirus or not.