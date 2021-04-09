What bomb squad found in a Lawrence gas station’s trash can

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies and a Kansas bomb squad all converged Thursday night on a Lawrence gas station, closing surrounding roads as well, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The group went to the Kwik Shop at the intersection of Bob Billings Parkway and Kasold Drive. Authorities heard reports of a loud alarm coming from the gas station’s trash can that was “sounding verbal warnings to evacuate.” Lawrence police said what they found inside was actually a familiar household device.

“OPPD’s Bomb Squad investigated and discovered that someone had discarded a carbon monoxide/smoke detector in the trash can and that was broadcasting the warning.” Lawrence Police Department

After finding the smoke detector was the cause of the alarm sounds, authorities reopened the roads around the area and decided no one needed to evacuate.

While deemed safe, Lawrence police said they will investigate the incident.