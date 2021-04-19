What City of Topeka is doing to prepare for snow hitting local roads

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is getting ready for snow to hit the area Tuesday morning with road crews.

Current weather forecasts project snow falling from around 2 a.m. to 9 a.m., with temperatures on roads between 40 to 45 degrees and bridges between 35 and 37 degrees. The city’s weather preparation comes in the form of 12 trucks set up with snowplows and spreaders to treat Topeka’s roads in different zones. The crews are anticipating “wet, slushy snow” according to a city spokeswoman.

“The main concern is bridges … The Street Department will continue to monitor the forecast throughout the day and evening and adjust accordingly.” Molly Hadfield, City of Topeka

The City of Topeka will have four employees on duty watching for snow on the roads starting at 10 p.m., and eight more crews members will join them starting at midnight.

