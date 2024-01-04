TOPEKA (KSNT) – The United States is a big place. There are whole countries with comparable land mass to states. We took a look at the closest countries in land mass to Kansas.

Kansas is 82,278 square miles in size with 2.94 million residents. The next closest country in size is the South American nation Guyana with 83,000 sq mi. Guyana has less than 1/3 of the population density of Kansas despite comparable land mass, with only 791,739 residents, according to the CIA Factbook.

Comparison between Guyana and the lower 48 states. Comparison photo courtesy of the CIA Factbook.

In terms of economies, Guyana’s GDP (purchasing power parity) was $17.64 billion in 2021. Guyana’s GDP was dwarfed in comparison to Kansas’ 2021 GDP of $192 billion, more than a 10-fold difference. This puts Guyana’s GDP per citizen in 2021 at $21,900 compared to Kansas which was $65,530.

The next closest country in land mass is the European nation Belarus with 80,154 sq mi, a former constituent of the USSR. Since 2022, Belarus has facilitated Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to the CIA Factbook.

The Kansan and Belarusian economies were more comparable, the Belarusian GDP in 2021 was $184.482 billion. The GDP per citizen in Belarus in 2021 was $19,800, according to the CIA Factbook.

Country Square Mileage Uganda 93,263 Ghana 92,098 Romania 92,046 Laos 91,429 Guyana 83,000 Kansas 81,736 Belarus 80,154 Kyrgyzstan 77,199 Senegal 75,951 Syria 71,500 Country area data courtesy of the CIA Factbook.

