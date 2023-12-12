TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re down in the dumps over Country Stampede moving to Bonner Springs, you have a limited window of time to grab some collector’s items being auctioned off starting this week.

Heartland Motorsports Park recently announced it would be auctioning off numerous items starting on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Everything from sports cars to bleachers will be available for those with enough money.

Among the long list of items going into the auction is some Country Stampede memorabilia. These include photos, autographed guitars, banners and more. The autographed guitars are signed by performers from past Country Stampedes and include names such as Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton and more.

Busch Light and Country Stampede banners. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Various Country Stampede photo albums and CDs going back to the first Stampede in 1996. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

A Luke Bryan Standup and Country Stampede photos. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Country Stampede poster and areal concert photos. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Country Stampede 2016 poster and Country Stampede 2018 photo. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Hohner guitar from the 1998 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Hohner guitar from the 1999 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Fender guitar from the 2000 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Johnson guitar from the 2002 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Montana guitar from the 2003 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Chardon guitar from the 2003 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Delta guitar from the 2004 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Hohner guitar from the 2005 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Epiphone guitar from the 2009 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Epiphone guitar from the 2013 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Epiphone guitar from the 2014 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Epiphone guitar from the 2015 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Rogue guitar from the 2017 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Rogue guitar from the 2021 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Squier by Fender guitar from the 2022 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Squier by Fender guitar from the 2022 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Rogue guitar from the 2022 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Rogue guitar from the 2022 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Johnson guitar from the 2023 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

Autographed Johnson guitar from the 2023 Country Stampede. (Photo Courtesy/Chris Richard)

The Country Stampede memorabilia pictured above, along with other memorabilia associated with Heartland Motorsports Park, will be available in one of many rings in the upcoming auction. Bids can be placed at this website. Heartland Motorsports Park owner Chris Payne said some Country Stampede memorabilia will not be included in the auction. More information on the other items that are up for auction can be found by clicking here.

Heartland Motorsports Park will be up for auction early next year to help cover a $2.8 tax dispute between Payne and Shawnee County. A Kansas court sided with Shawnee County over the tax dispute earlier this year.

