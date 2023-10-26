FORT HAYS (KSNT) – The 2023 Kansas Speaks fall survey by the Docking Institute of Public Affairs found only 18.8% of Kansans polled felt the state economy was “very good” or “excellent”.

The Kansas Speaks survey was conducted from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10, 2023, and surveyed a panel of almost 500 Kansans age 18 and older. The survey asked a variety of questions on topics such as overall quality of life, the economy, government, public policy, education and housing.

The survey found a little more than 20% of Kansans felt the economy was “poor” or “very poor”. More than 40% of Kansans aged 18 to 64 years old felt the economy was getting worse. The largest demographic of Kansans who felt the economy was “getting worse” were individuals aged 35 to 44-years-old at 47.1%.

More than half of Republicans polled thought the economy was “getting worse” whereas most Democrats believed the economy was staying the same.

When asked to rate Kansas’ economy, households earning less than $35,000 were more likely to view the economy poorly whereas most households earning $75,000 or more felt the economy was “good”.

Overall, 46.3% of Kansans felt the state was on the “right track” and 30% felt it was on the “wrong track”. The rating was less positive than the previous two years, according to the survey’s findings.

