What holiday movies and TV shows are airing on Christmas?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While you are unwrapping gifts by the Christmas Tree or eating a big meal with the family, it can be nice to have some festive movies and TV shows to set the mood. This time of year there is a variety of holiday themed episodes and Christmas classics to choose from.

On KSNT Wednesday night, the classic cartoon “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” is airing at 7 pm. The Jim Carrey live action “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will air directly after at 7:30 pm.

If you’re not a Dr. Seuss fan, the websites Nerd Much and Christmas TV Schedule have compiled a list of what Christmas movies and TV show episodes are airing on TV.

E! has “It’s a Wonderful Life” running back to back through out the day. Both TBS and TNT will be airing “The Christmas Story” on a loop on Wednesday as well.

If you still haven’t found what you’re looking for, Country Living has compiled a list of the 55 Best Christmas Movies on Netflix. Altogether there should be enough here to keep the family entertained all day.

