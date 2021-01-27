What improvements Aggieville will see work on in 2021

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – The last time Aggieville had any major construction done, Ronald Reagan was president of the United States. A lot has changed since then, including the size of the city of Manhattan, enrollment at Kansas State University and the overall demands for a district like Aggieville.

Recently, the City of Manhattan completed the first of many phases in planned Aggieville upgrades, including a new pedestrian area on 12th street in-between Taco Lucha and Tanners. But that project is only the beginning.

“We do plan to get to every segment of roadway, sidewalk and even the sidewalks over the next six years,” said Jason Hilgers, Deputy City Manager for the City of Manhattan.

One of the most noticeable and major projects is the new parking garage under construction directly south of Rally House on Manhattan Avenue. That project is set to be complete in early 2022.

Over the next years, the city hopes to make the Aggieville district more pedestrian-friendly. That plan is not final, but is involving many stakeholders in the neighborhood.

“It’s been a discussion, how walkable do we want to make the area,” Hilgers said. “We did identify some areas that are pretty intense for the pedestrian, other areas still accommodating for the vehicle, and I think it’s going to be a balance by the time we’re done between the vehicle and the pedestrian.”

The Aggieville improvements are scheduled to be completed in 2026. You can find more information from the City of Manhattan by clicking here.