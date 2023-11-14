EMPORIA (KSNT) – A handful of Kansas communities including Emporia are getting money to help increase local tourism.

The Memorial to Fallen Educators was built nearly a decade ago, and has been huge for tourism in Emporia. With some additional state funding, it will continue to improve. The city is receiving $16,000 to improve the site, which could attract more visitors to the area.

“It is a godsend for us,” Administrative Assistant at the memorial Jennifer Baldwin said. “It’s allowing us to be able to share more information about the memorial to more people. One of the main things that we’ll be doing is actually replacing the kiosk.”

The kiosk serves as a way for people to interact by reading certain stories and leaving comments.

“You can read any story about anyone on the memorial,” Baldwin said. “It’s a way to donate directly there. It’s a way to sign our guest book and let us know what you feel about the memorial.”

She also notes that this memorial for fallen educators is not just unique to northeast Kansas.

“We are the only national memorial in the state of Kansas,” Baldwin said. “Every other memorial, you got to go to Washington D.C. We have that here in Emporia, Kansas.”

Baldwin tells 27 News that two more names need to be added, which will require another panel. They are holding a fundraising auction on Thursday, Nov. 16. You can find information on how to view or donate by clicking here.