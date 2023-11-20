FORT RILEY (KSNT) – People living near the U.S. Army base at Fort Riley won’t need to duck and cover, but they might have to take some precautions due to all the racket.

From Monday, Nov. 20 to Wednesday, Nov. 22, people living around Fort Riley can expect to be bombarded with loud noises, according to Fort Riley’s website. Loud noises may be heard during this time which will stop on Thursday, Nov. 23 for a period running through to Sunday, Dec. 3.

Those living in close proximity to the military base can expect to hear small arms fire at any given time while scheduled training sessions can produce louder sounds from tanks, artillery and mortar fire, according to Fort Riley’s website. This can also lead to tremors which can cause buildings to shake.

