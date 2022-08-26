WAMEGO (KSNT) – An upcoming simulation in Pottawatomie County will give people a taste of what it means to live in poverty.

The “Poverty Simulation” seeks to give participants the opportunity to role-play the lives of low-income families such as single parents trying to care for their children and senior citizens trying to remain self-sufficient on Social Security. The goal of each family is to provide food, shelter and other basic necessities during the simulation while interacting with various community resources staffed by low-income volunteers.

The simulation uses “play” money and other props, fictional scenarios and time limits. The idea behind the survey is to provide participants with a view on poverty from different angles in a controlled setting while also empowering low-income volunteers.

To take part in the simulation, reach out to Erin Tynon at 785-457-3319 or at etynon@ksu.edu. Participants must register by Sept. 6. Volunteers will be present from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. while participants will arrive at 1 p.m. and leave at 4 p.m. To get a better idea of what a Poverty Simulation looks like, check out this YouTube video.

The simulation will be held on Sept. 20 at the Wamego High School. The simulation will be conducted by K-State Research and Extension and is sponsored by Pottawatomie County Economic Development, Pottawatomie County K-State Research and Extension and the Wamego Chamber of Commerce.