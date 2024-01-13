TOPEKA (KSNT) – Whether you’re hoping to catch a concert or a rodeo at the Stormont Vail Events Center, you’ll need to pay attention to what you bring inside.

Numerous items could be confiscated if you try to bring them inside the events center located near downtown Topeka. Clear-cut instructions on what you can, and can’t bring in, can be found online on the event center’s website.

Items you are allowed to take inside fall into the category of essential things such as medical equipment or diaper bags to help care for infants. This list includes the following:

Totes made of clear plastic and do not exceed 12” X 6” X 12” or one-gallon, clear resealable plastic storage bags. These could be small clutch bags or purses that are not more than 9″ X 5″.

Medical device bags. These are subject to searches though upon entering the event center.

One diaper bag for those with small children. This is also subject to inspection.

A single unopened bottle of water or one empty water bottler per person

The list of things not allowed inside the event center is extensive. Some items on the list, like explosives and illegal drugs, are obvious no-nos. The list of prohibited items includes the following:

All balls

Bags that are not clear or are greater than 9″ X 5″ in size.

Balloons

Coolers or containers

Explosives

Fireworks

Food and beverages, along with alcoholic beverages

Illegal drugs

Knives of any size, scissors or other weapons/items deemed dangerous by the venue

Laptops

Laser pointers

Noisemakers and airhorns

Open-carry or concealed-carry firearms

Pets with the exception of service animals helping those with disabilities

Professional cameras

Purses

Selfie sticks

Umbrellas

Stormont Vail Events Center also leaves the door open for other items to be prohibited from entering the building if management determines they pose a safety hazard or diminish the experience of other guests. If you are found to have a prohibited item, you will be instructed to either return the item to your vehicle or throw it away. If you are found to have a prohibited item inside the facility, it will be confiscated.

These rules have been in place since they were first put in place in mid-2021, according to Stormont Vail Events Center spokeswoman Allison Geist. More information on Stormont Vail Events Center’s bag policy can be found by clicking here.

