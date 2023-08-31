MANHATTAN (KSNT) – For fans planning to attend K-State football’s season opener in Manhattan this Saturday, it’s important to be aware of a few parking changes and construction projects that could impact gameday travel.

Construction near the stadium was from both the City of Manhattan and the university. The City recently completed construction on Kimball Avenue, while K-State just opened the Morgan Family Volleyball Arena and Morris Family Olympic Training Center.

Ken Hays, the city’s project coordinator, told 27 News the city intentionally tries to finish its construction projects over the summer before fall classes and football season.

“Which should make the fans a lot happier,” Hays said. “Because unlike last year when we had a lot of construction occurring on Kimball Avenue, we won’t have this year.”

The goal of the project on Kimball, according to Hays, was to make coming and going from the stadium before and after games more efficient.

“It will change a little bit of the exit pattern,” Casey Scott, K-State Executive Associate Athletics Director for Internal Operations and Event Management, said. “It’s more about the fans who have come in their way all these years to now know there’s a change. And, they’ll figure it out after a game or two and it’ll be fine.”

Scott said fans can expect minor parking changes on Saturday.

“If you park in the [Agronomy] lot normally, you’re going to have to come in off of College [Avenue] north of Kimball into the access road,” Scott said. “If you park at the Grain Science area, those fans can turn off of Kimball at the new stop light at gate eight.”

The City said it’s done with major road projects near the stadium until after football season. Hays told 27 News more construction on the eastern part of Kimball Avenue is expected to begin sometime in early 2024.

Stadium parking lots open at 1 p.m., which is five hours before kickoff, but fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid any delays.

For more information, click here.