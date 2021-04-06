What Kansas labor secretary says is coming for state unemployment system

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas labor secretary and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Tuesday that more efforts are coming to modernize the state unemployment system.

The Kansas Department of Labor is now asking interested software platforms to make an offer to update the state’s 40-year-old unemployment computer system, known as a request for proposal, according to Kansas Labor Secretary Amber Shultz.

“The RFP process is the next major step in our effort to modernize. We plan to expedite this process as much as possible, while taking care to engage the business community, workers, and legislators. Over the past year, we have been able to stabilize our underlying systems which were not equipped to handle the volume of pandemic-related claims or the complexity of the new federal programs. The stabilization efforts worked and will help to speed modernization implementation once a vendor is selected.” Amber Shultz, Kansas Secretary of Labor

The governor has asked the Kansas Legislature to consider a budget of $37.5 million for renovations to KDOL, which includes money going towards a deal struck with a software firm that replaces the department’s current, outdated computer system.

“While we navigate the procurement process, we also need the legislature to fund this critical upgrade. It will not be cheap—fixing a system that has been neglected for 40-plus years never is—but failing to act is not an option. I will continue working with the legislature to get this critical project done. We owe it to the people of Kansas.” Laura Kelly, Kansas Governor

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.