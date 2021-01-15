What could make today’s winter weather a blizzard?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – What makes a blizzard? KSNT News’ David George explains what qualifies as a blizzard as wind and winter weather advisories blanket the northeastern corner of Kansas.

To qualify as a blizzard the following conditions must be present:

  • Less than a quarter-mile visibility from falling or blowing snow.
  • Whiteout conditions that last for three hours or longer.
  • Sustained, or frequent wind gusts of 35 mph or more.

Strong wind will continue through today with gusts as high as 60 mph possible north and west, and between 40-50 everywhere else.

