What could make today’s winter weather a blizzard?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – What makes a blizzard? KSNT News’ David George explains what qualifies as a blizzard as wind and winter weather advisories blanket the northeastern corner of Kansas.

To qualify as a blizzard the following conditions must be present:

Less than a quarter-mile visibility from falling or blowing snow.

Whiteout conditions that last for three hours or longer.

Sustained, or frequent wind gusts of 35 mph or more.

Strong wind will continue through today with gusts as high as 60 mph possible north and west, and between 40-50 everywhere else.