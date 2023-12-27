TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re looking for something a little more exotic to own, as pet as opposed to a cat, dog or rabbit, you could land in legal trouble with the City of Topeka.

Owning some animal species could become problematic for pet owners living in Topeka. Under city ordinances, you are not permitted to own, keep or possess certain animals in Topeka’s city limits. Doing so could lead to punishment in the form of destruction or removal of the offending animal if you are convicted.

The following list contains animals the City of Topeka has banned under its ordinances:

Venomous snakes and lizards

Nonvenomous snakes more than eight feet in length

All monitor lizard species

Cassowaries, emus, ostriches and rheas

Snapping turtles

Exotic or captive wild animals

Exceptions exist in city ordinances for organizations like medical institutions, circuses, zoos, the humane society and others for the animals listed above.

