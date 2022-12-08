TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several local restaurants will be showing up at the annual Wing Fling in the Stormont Vail Events Center later this month.

The 7th annual Wing Fling is Topeka’s only Chicken Wing Competition. The event will feature hot wings, cold drinks and more than a little competition. The following list of local restaurants will be in attendance:

Doughboyz Pizzeria

Happy Bassett Brewing Co.

Bling Tiger Brewery & Restaurant

Buffalo Grille

Wings Etc. Grill & Pub

The Tee Box

Boxer Q

Thunderbirds

Viking’s Grille

Jefferson’s

The restaurants will be competing for one of these titles: “Hot Wing King”, “BBQ Wing King”, “Twisted Wing King” – each chosen by a panel of judges – ”Judge’s Best Overall” or “Wing Fling King,” chosen by the event patrons as the People’s Choice.

Attendees will have get a chance to sample wings, two at a time, while music is provided by “The Bash” and big sporting events play on the large screen TVs. Classic games like cornhole, ladder toss, beer pong and more will also be present. The Happy Bassett will also feature their custom Wing Fling brew: Blonde Pomshell.

The Wing Fling will be on Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased by clicking here.