What's Going Around? Keeping kids safe from pool sickness

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 11:27 AM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - KSNT’s Doctor On Call sat down with morning anchor Brittany Moore to discuss pool safety for children during the summer months.

 

Cotton O'Neill Family Medicine's Dr. Tim Borchers talked about possible dangers in pools, including parasites, gastrointestinal illnesses and rashes. He also discussed water safety tips for your children who may be around pools or other bodies of water this summer. 

 

