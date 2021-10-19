What should you do before turning on your furnace?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The leaves are changing, the weather is getting colder and the heater is looking more appealing each day. However, before you make the switch to the furnace experts said there are things to keep in mind.

Even if you are not ready to use your heater, experts suggest turning it on to see if it is working. This will give you time to identify any problems and get maintenance if needed before it gets too cold outside.

Natin McCart is the service manager at Blue Dot Services in Topeka. He suggests homeowners replace the filter on their furnace and check the batteries on the thermostat. McCart said they also check to make sure the furnace’s flue isn’t blocked.

“If we need to we go out and check the flues for mud daubers or wasp nests, sometimes even birds,” McCart said. “Just trying to make sure everything is kind of flowing right, everything is doing the process that it needs to.”

McCart said this is the time of year when they start seeing an increase in furnace maintenance calls. He said the average furnace will last 15 to 20 years. That is when the components will start failing and need to be replaced.

Experts also suggest checking the doors and windows for gaps. Filling these gaps will help keep the heat inside the home and make it so the furnace does not have to work as hard. This could also save you money on utility bills.