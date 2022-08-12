TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas.

With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so growers say it’s best not to delay in scheduling your photo session or finding a farm to visit before the season ends.

Grinter Farms

Situated about 6.5 miles northeast of Lawrence, Grinter Farms is home to fields of blooming sunflowers during the late summer. Visitors can take photos, pick sunflowers and sweet corn and go on tractor rides. Their Sunflower General store is home to local goods and a bake shop. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the Grinter Farms’ Facebook, their sunflowers are expected to be in bloom by the beginning of September and will stick around for around two weeks. Admission to the farm is free, but donations are welcome.

The farm is at 24154 Stillwell Rd. in Lawrence. If you have any questions about the farm, you can send an email to kjgrinter@yahoo.com. For updates on their sunflower’s progress, visit their Facebook page.

Berry Hill UPick Farm

The Berry Hill UPick Farm is home to strawberries during early and mid-summer, along with watermelon and sweet corn in July. Their sunflowers bloom around Labor Day, according to travelks.com. The farm posted on Facebook their sunflower field “is almost fully bloomed” as of Aug. 12.

The farm is southeast of Topeka at 5840 SE Croco Rd. in Berryton. It’s open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. To contact the farm, call 785-633-7374 or send an email to ksxtremeoutfitters@hotmail.com.

Eleanor’s

Eleanor’s is an event venue that offers a farmhouse for overnight stays or small gatherings, a white barn to rent for a wedding or other events and a 20-acre sunflower field.

Visitors are welcome from sunrise to sunset while the sunflowers are in bloom. According to Eleanor’s Facebook, their sunflowers will look good from Aug. 22-31. Eleanor’s also provides a list of photographers for sunflower photo sessions online.

Eleanor’s venue is at 18605 S. U.S. 75 Hwy in Scranton. Their sunflower field is at 1000 E. 189th St., Scranton. For more information, call 620-212-4964 or send an email to eleanorsevents@yahoo.com.

Britt’s Garden Acres

According to travelks.com, this is a family-owned and operated produce farm in their third generation of growing and selling fruits and vegetables. They sell premium topsoil and railroad ties. They offer field trips, barn parties and entertainment activities in the fall.

According to their website, Britt’s Garden Acres’ sunflower field’s opening date varies due to weather each year. They say Aug. 30 to Sept. 12 is best chance for visiting.

The farm is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s at 1000 S. Scenic Dr. in Manhattan. For more information, call 785-539-1901 or send an email to brittsfarm@gmail.com.

A & H Farm/Pumpkin Patch

Only a few minutes south of Manhattan, the A & H Farm is a family oriented destination open to both children and adults seven days a week. It is home to over 100 activities and seasonal photo opportunities. The farm harvests its own produce, honey and other local dairy products. It is also home to a petting zoo, seasonal haystack rides, 50-foot slide and more.

27 News spoke with Andrea DeJesus, one of the owners of the farm, about their sunflower fields. DeJesus said they’re growing multiple fields of sunflowers, with blooms through September and into October.

On Sept. 11, the farm will host a Sunflower Bazaar featuring live music, vendors and more. Snacks like chocolate-covered sunflower seeds will be sold, alongside sunflower-inspired adult beverages.

Admission is required to enter the sunflower fields. Ticket prices are $14.99 for the Sunflower Bazaar, but the prices is expected to go up as the date approaches and the early bird sale ends.

The A & H Farm can be found at 1374 Collins Lane in Manhattan. For more information, call 785-320-5408 or send an email to andrea@aandhfarm.com.

Arkenberg Farms, LLC

Recognized as the largest lettuce farm in Shawnee County, according to travelks.com, Arkenberg Farms is a unique micro farm that boasts using a new style urban farming method to sustain its land. They sell a wide variety of items including honey, produce and some beef products.

Sunflowers can be purchased at the farm for $1 apiece. Visitors are asked to bring their own cutters to cut stems. Sunflowers available to be cut are in their east field, while their west field is dedicated to photo opportunities.

As of Aug. 12, Arkenberg Farms’ sunflowers have begun to bloom. The fields are open to visitors from 10 a.m. to dusk while the sunflowers are in bloom. Admission is $5 per car.

The farm is at 645 SE Tecumseh Rd in Tecumseh, just east of Topeka. For more information, call 785-231-9018 or send an email to arkenberg.farms@yahoo.com.