TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture has some farmers worried.

According to their recent findings, honey bee colonies nationwide are decreasing significantly compared to the same time periods last year. 27 News met up with a local farm to understand why that decrease is so significant to the ecosystem.

Bee’s contributions to pollination cannot go overstated. Since having bees on the farm, Milk and Honey Creamery noticed a 25% increase in flower and crop yield.

The owner of Milk and Honey Creamery talked with 27 News about what she believes to be the main contributor to honey bee decline in the area.

“Most of what we see is what’s called colony collapse,” Owner April Nusz said. “That is due to some type of a pesticide. Your bees travel generally in a three mile radius, so if someone sprays three miles from us I don’t know it, and then they bring it back to our hives and they collapse.”

Nusz encourages reaching out to local beekeepers if you find a wild hive near you. With the decline, beekeepers will be more than happy to pick them up and give them a nice safe home.

If you’d like to support local beekeepers during this time, such as Milk and Honey Creamery, you can find them at the Red Basket Farmers Market in the Westridge Mall parking lot.